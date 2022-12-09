BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several cities in Kern County have a ballot measure that would raise sales taxes.

People living in McFarland, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and unincorporated parts of Kern saw a measure on their ballot that would impose a one percent increase in sales tax should be adopted. These taxes can be used on regular goods and services. These are the measure titles you’ll see on your ballot for the tax increases.

In McFarland, it was listed as Measure M. Measure M passed in McFarland with 62.1 percent of the vote.

In Ridgecrest, it was listed as Measure P. Measure P passed in Ridgecrest with 58.8 percent of the vote.

In Tehachapi, it was listed as Measure S. Measure S passed in Tehachapi with 58.3 percent of the vote.

In unincorporated Kern, it was listed as measure K. In unincorporated Kern, Measure K passed with 51 percent of the vote.