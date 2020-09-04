Survey: CA voters on both sides of the aisle moving farther away from center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New voter trends suggest California voters on both sides of the aisle are moving farther away from the center.

The findings, from the California Public Policy Institute, show more people are registered to vote for the upcoming election than for any other presidential election in the last 20 years.

As of July 3, there were 25,060,169 eligible voters in the state. Of them, 83.5 percent registered to vote this November, the most in any presidential election since 2000. The registration figures show 46.3 percent are Democrats — up from 45.1 percent in 2016. 24 percent have registered with the Republican Party, down from 27.1 percent during the last presidential election. 24 percent identify as no party preference, an increase from 23.3 percent in 2016.

Still, Kern County is an island of red in a blue state. Local registration figures show more than 150,000 voters in Kern are registered with the Republican Party, outnumbering Kern Democrats by 7,630. The margin resembles an increase since last December when the margin stood at about 4,800.

Statewide, 57 percent of Democrats identified as “liberal,” an increase from 2000 when the number stood at 47 percent, according to the survey. Similarly, 59 percent of republicans identified as “conservative” in 2000, but two decades later, that number stands at 73 percent.

17 News Democratic and Republican analysts weighed in on the latest trends.

“I don’t think it’s a negative thing that each party philosophy is more clear to those who register with that party,” said Republican analyst Cathy Abernathy. “The terms liberal and conservative are getting more visible to the public.

I think it is a good thing,” said Democratic analyst Neel Sannappa, who identifies with the progressive wing of the party. “I know there are some Democrats who think we are going too far left…but the populist side — [the] left wing side — believes that the fact that we keep to the middle is why we are not able to excite our base.”

Thursday marked 61 days until election day November 3rd.