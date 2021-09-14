Supporters of Asm. Kevin Kiley gather in Lincoln for election night

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley is a candidate for governor and has been a vocal critic of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Kiley has taken aim at Newsom’s policies on homelessness, the pandemic and the vaccine rollout. He said a successful recall could change the course of the state.

“Californians are crying out for change,” Kiley said. “This recall is presenting an opportunity to affect that change. This opportunity has come to us not because anything that politicians or state group has done but because ordinary citizens took things into their own hands and said our voices still matter.”

Supporters of Assemblyman Kevin Kiley are starting to gather in Placer County as they wait for the election results to come in. The #recall candidate, lawyer & former educator will be here at around 7:30 to join his team before California polls close at 8 tonight. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/ptlnTX1vQn — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) September 15, 2021

FOX40’s Eric Rucker was live at Oliver’s Brewhouse and Grill in Lincoln — where a campaign gathering for Kiley will take place — to get the latest from his supporters.