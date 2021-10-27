Supervisor Leticia Perez says she won’t run for re-election for 5th District seat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez said she would not run for re-election for her district seat.

Perez said she would not run for re-election during a presentation on draft alternative supervisorial redistricting maps during Tuesday’s meeting.

Fourth District Supervisor David Couch was asking a question about one of the drafted maps and Perez said: “I let them know too that I won’t be running for the Board of Supervisors again, so the map won’t impact me.”

Perez issued a statement to 17 News Wednesday night but did not say what her plans are.

“At last night’s Board of Supervisors meeting I informed my colleagues, and the public, of conversations I have had with community members on my decision to not seek re-election for my current seat. No matter what, I will remain committed to serving the people of the 5th District and will always fight for Kern County families,” Perez said.

Perez has held the 5th District seat since 2012. In August, she said she would make a decision on running for the Assembly if Rudy Salas announced his intent to run for Congress. Salas announced his candidacy for the 21st Congressional District last week.