State voters saying ‘No’ to Prop 13 school bond measure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prop 13, a $15 billion bond measure aimed at repairing aging schools, is trailing with more than three quarters of precincts reporting Wednesday morning.

Prop 13 was the only statewide measure up for voting on Super Tuesday and so far, voters are saying “no” by a 56.1% to 43.9% margin with 93.1% of precincts reporting according to data from Secretary of State’s Office.

Kern County voters overwhelmingly rejected the measure voting 68.58% against Prop 13, with all 657 precincts reporting.

The measure would repair and modernize aging schools, many of which have issues ranging from leaky roofs and old wiring to toxic mold.

About $9 billion of Prop 13 money would go to K-12 schools.