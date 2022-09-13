BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday marks eight weeks until the midterm election. It’s the final sprint for candidates as they look for last-minute cash, endorsements or any push that could help put them over the finish line in November.

And as time boils down and the race heats up in the Central Valley’s competitive 16th senate district, the cash is flowing in.

“You will see a lot of funding come in on both sides,” Republican political analyst Cathy Abernathy said.

Democratic incumbent Melissa Hurtado was one of the best-funded candidates in the crowded primary, bringing in cash from some of the most influential Democratic names in Sacramento, including the Senate pro-Tempore Toni Atkin’s campaign committee.

“They know that it’s an important seat, and if anything, they’re going to double down on it rather than take the foot off the gas in that in that race,” Democratic political analyst Neel Sannappa said.

Hurtado beat out the two other Democrats in June for a spot in the general, but her Republican opponent, first-time candidate David Shepard, got the most votes with 43%.

“That was the same scenario in the 2018 election and in the November election, there’ll be more turnout. That’s where the elections will favor me,” Hurtado said.

As Hurtado points out, in 2018, Republican incumbent Andy Vidak got 54% of the vote in the primary before Hurtado took the seat in November.

But Shepard believes June’s results were a message from voters.

“We were 14 percentage points higher than the incumbent. So it’s promising, but it also goes to show that folks in the district are ready for a change,” Shepard said.

And just like Democrats, Republicans are all in on this race, hoping to put the seat back in GOP hands.

“We’re all going to be in there. [Rep.] Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), [Sen.] Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield), [Asm.] Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) and raising money and talking to voters.”

Shepard has brought in contributions from both McCarthy and Fong’s campaign committees.

So far from January to June this year, according to the candidates’ filings with Cal-Access, Hurtado has brought in $450,000 to Shepard’s $187,000. Hurtado recorded raising over $700,000 since the start of her campaign.