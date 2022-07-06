BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is backing Democratic candidate Assemblymember Rudy Salas in the important 22nd Congressional District race.

Pelosi took to Twitter to show support for the Bakersfield assemblymember. Salas is facing Republican incumbent David Valadao, who has the backing of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

As it stands, the race for the 22nd Congressional District is set to be one of the most competitive House races in the country. The district race is considered a toss-up and could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives next year.