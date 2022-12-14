BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A packed house was on hand at Bakersfield City Hall Wednesday night – many of them Punjabi Sikhs – for the swearing-in of one of their own. Manpreet Kaur, the first person of Asian descent and the first Sikh, took the oath of office for the Bakersfield City Council.

Kaur, just 29 years old and six months out of grad school – is the new Ward 7 city council representative, having won 54% of the vote in a three-person race last month.

The daughter of immigrants from the state of Punjab, northern India, benefitted from a redrawn post-census map that gave the south Bakersfield council ward a larger share of residents of Indian descent – which between 1980 and 2020 increased in California by a factor of 15.

Kaur, born and raised in Bakersfield and a graduate of Ridgeview High School, plans to put her Master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning to good use.

“I feel like I really learned the practical tools – decision-making of small but significant things that really make a difference in the quality of life for people,” Kaur said.

Among her sources of inspiration – was a postcard from the White House in response to her letter, written as a second or third grader.

“One evening,” Kaur said, “my dad comes and says, What do you want to be when you grow up? What are your big dreams? And I said, I don’t know dad. He said, You could be president of the United States if you wanted. He said, You could even write a letter to the president of the United States. That’s how great this country is. That’s what kind of country this is. And the president will write you back. And I just didn’t believe him. That was a really big affirmation for me. My dad was right.”

Kaur wasn’t necessarily planning to run for office. She figured she’d become an urban planner. But then Chris Parlier, Ward 7’s well-liked city council representative, citing health issues, announced he’d complete his term and then step away. She jumped at the unexpected opportunity to serve the neighborhoods she grew up in.

“I feel I’m the product of Ward 7, having been born and raised here, growing up here and attending the public schools,” she said. “I want to champion those experiences. And join the city council members who are thinking about our city progressively and thinking about how we’re moving forward. But also I bring the perspective of being a woman of color and being the only woman of color of that city council.”

Also taking the oath Wednesday night: Ward 4’s Bob Smith and Ward 1’s Eric Arias, who at 26 remains the council’s youngest member — Kaur’s junior by three years.

Ward 3’s Ken Weir won reelection with 49% in a four-person race but he was not present. Weir will be sworn in at a later time.

Political leaders at the national level might be up there in years but the Bakersfield City Council, with Arias, Kaur and Andrae Gonzales on the dais, seems to be in the midst of a decided youth movement.