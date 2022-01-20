Election Coverage    •    Politics News    •    Click Here for Election Results
Shannon Grove announces run for state Senate District 12

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Thursday, Shannon Grove announced she will seek re-election to the state Senate in the newly drawn 12th District.

Grove has represented Bakersfield and Kern in the legislature since 2010, first in the state Assembly and then the Senate, where she served as the Republican leader.

The state limits senators to eight years in office so, if elected, it would be Grove’s last term. She spoke with us about what her highest priorities would be in that final term.

“I look forward to protecting the oil industry, I look forward to working with Cynthia Zimmer, Kern County District Attorney, to eliminate the Democrat policies that are soft on crime,” she said. “I want to address the homelessness.”

The new 12th District includes a portion of Bakersfield and stretches all the way up to the Fresno area. So far, she is the only candidate in this race.

