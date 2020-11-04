Seven candidates are running for 3 seats on the Delano City Council

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — It’s a crowded race for Delano City Council. Seven candidates are running for three open seats.

Of the seven running — three are incumbents running for reelection.

The longest serving incumbent is Grace Vallejo.

She’s served on the council for 16 years and was previously on the planning commission.

“I have accomplished many things to better Delano and [to] have a better quality of life. That’s what’s critical. [To] have a relationship in the legislature, businesses and developers to get things [done] here in Delano,” Vallejo said.

Vallejo said her priorities include affordable housing, jobs and clean water.

Joe Aguirre is also running for reelection.

He’s served for eight years and is the Director of Facilities Management at the Bakersfield Heart Hospital. He says he’s already benefitted the community in many ways — specifically with housing and public safety.



“We need experienced leadership right now at this second. We don’t need the change of the guard. We need to move forward,” Aguirre said.

The third incumbent is Joe Alindajao.

Alindajao has served as a councilmember and pro-term mayor for two years. He’s also a deputy district attorney and has owned a farmers insurance franchise for over 20 years.

his top priorities as a councilmember would be public health, jobs, and public safety.

“What I want the people of Delano to know is that I’m not just going to be a good manager, but I’m going to be a good leader,” Alindajao said.

A fourth candidate is Carlton Lennon.

He’s worked on Delano’s pension committee for five years and is senior vice president of investment at One Stop Financial. Lennon’s family has been in Delano for 80 years.

“I have roots in Delano. I understand its history, I understand why it is the way it is today. I’m not an outsider coming into Delano trying to build a name or build prestige. I truly want to make Delano a better city,” Lennon said.

Lennon’s priorities are infrastructure, safety, healthcare, education, and COVID-19.

Salvador Solorio-Ruiz is the youngest candidate running.

He’s 24 years old and says he’ll prioritize curbing gang violence, protecting undocumented farm workers and getting access to clean water.

“I will fight for every single family that’s been left behind. I will fight for LGBTQ communities, for all communities that have not been focused on in many years and when you see my name, I hope you feel a sense of hope,” Solorio-Ruiz said.

Delano’s sixth candidate is Jaime Mendoza.

Mendoza’s worked in mortgage lending for over 20 years and now manages his own branch of a mortgage company called I-Serve. He’s been the board president of the North Kern South Tulare Hospital District for 13 years. Mendoza said he can bring revenue Delano needs to deal with issues like crime and water infrastructure.

“There’s some tough times ahead. I’ve learned how to get the hospital district through it. I’ve learned how to get my business through it, so that taught me how to get this city through it. This is where I’m from. This is who I am. People have asked me are you republican or democrat. I’m Delano,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza is the only non-incumbent candidate endorsed by the Delano Police Officers Association.

The last candidate is Veronica Vasquez.

Vasquez is a social worker and president of the SEUI 521 Public Service Union representing more than 4,500 employees in the county. She wants to stand up for workers’ rights on the Delano City Council.

“I’m going to seek out resources, do my best not tax you, look for resources to bring in money because I understand how hard the people in Delano work, how they’ve been taxed so much and they’ve been given so little. That needs to stop,” Vasquez said.

Her other priorities include access to clean water and youth programming for teenagers.