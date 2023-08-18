DELANO, Calif. (KGET) – Lawmakers and advocates are working on passing federal protections for essential workers caught “on the frontlines of the climate crisis.”

That’s how Teresa Romero, president of the United Farm Workers of America (UFW), described the continuing trend of essential workers dying due to dangerously hot working conditions.

“These are farm workers who were killed by the heat, killed by negligent employers, killed by inaction,” Romero said during Friday’s press conference with Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.).

Romero told 17 News many workers’ deaths go unreported, often due to fear of deportation or retaliation. Sometimes, workers die later at home, so their deaths aren’t reported as work-related.

The press conference took place in Delano at the historic Forty Acres, the first headquarters of the United Farm Workers Labor Union.

Sen. Padilla reintroduced his legislation, which pushes for what he calls common sense solutions to the dangers essential workers face in extreme heat.

“Every day we fail to act is another day that someone’s risking their life in their effort to provide for their family,” the senator said.

And this all comes as experts say July was the hottest month on record.

Under his proposal — named after Asunción Valdivia, a farm worker who died in 2004 after picking grapes for ten hours straight in 105-degree temperatures — the California senator is asking for an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) federal workplace heat standard.

This would include access to shade, paid breaks and more nationwide.

“It is overdue,” Sen. Padilla said. “The year is 2023.”

Multiple speakers emphasized it’s all about protecting the dignity of “unknown soldiers,” the essential workers and getting them home safely after their shifts.

“In America, we say often that we believe in the dignity of work, but we need to also be mindful dignity at work,” Sen. Padilla said.

Romero agreed: “The number one issue is they want to be treated with dignity and respect.”

The senator directly asked Speaker Kevin McCarthy for help getting the bill passed in the House and told reporters he has yet to hear back. Padilla noted he has not yet heard back but will keep pushing.

17 News also reached out to Speaker McCarthy but did not hear back as of airtime Friday evening.

We asked essential workers how they feel, as what’s a matter of life or death for them may become part of politics when discussed on Capitol Hill.

“With every law, there’s politics, but we know as field workers that we feed the nation,” said farmworker Cynthia Burgos. “We’re an important part of this country that needs to be taken into account. It doesn’t matter what side of the aisle you’re on. We all eat fruits and vegetables.”

The interview with Burgos has been translated from Spanish.

“We use the euphemism going home to take the forever nap because that’s what happens,” said Lou Mondragon, vice president of the Communications Workers of America Local 9416.

Mondragon asked for workplace well-being support, just like people would protect their pets, especially in extreme weather.

“I look forward to the day where worker protections are not written in blood,” Romero said. “I look forward to the day where the list of workers killed in heat has no names added.”

Workers can file confidential complaints to Cal/OSHA by calling 833-579-0927 or through the Heat Illness Prevention resource page.