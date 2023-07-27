BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State Senator Melissa Hurtado has registered to run for Congress and unseat incumbent Republican David Valadao.

Hurtado has registered a statement of candidacy for California’s 22nd congressional district with the Federal Election Commission, but has not made a formal announcement about her campaign.

Hurtado currently represents the 16th District in the California Senate which includes parts of Kern, Kings, Fresno and Tulare counties. She won her race in 2022 against Republican David Shepard by just 22 votes. Hurtado has served in the Senate since 2018.

Rep. David Valadao is the incumbent in the 22nd District defeating Bakersfield Assemblymember Rudy Salas in 2022.

Salas has already announced he running for the 22nd District seat again in 2024. The primary election takes place on March 5, 2024.