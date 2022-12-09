BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As counties move to certify the results of the 2022 midterm elections, California’s 16th Senate district race rests on a razor thin margin and is too close to call.

The race has been separated by a thin margin of votes for nearly two weeks. On Thursday night, Democrat and incumbent Sen. Melissa Hurtado maintains her lead over Republican David Shepard by just 20 votes.

The race has not been called by any state official, as all counties in the state were required to certify their results by the end of Thursday.

Alexian Balekian of our sister station KSEE in Fresno, spoke with Shepard about his thoughts on the race.

Shepard says he feels frustrated with how Kern County handled counting ballots and may want to challenge county officials.

“We’re going to explore some options. Like I said, some of the issues out of Kern County has me wondering if we should challenge and maybe recount,” Shepard said “And so with it being as close as it is, we’re just kind of keeping the options open and we will make that decision later.”

Election results will be sent to the Secretary of State for statewide certification on Dec. 16.