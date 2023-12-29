BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Secretary of State’s Office said it will file an appeal to a ruling allowing Assemblymember Vince Fong to run for the 20th Congressional District.

A spokesperson with the Secretary of State’s Office confirmed with 17 News Friday morning it will file an appeal to the ruling handed down Thursday in Sacramento Superior Court.

A judge on Thursday ruled Fong can appear on the March primary ballot for the 20th Assembly District. The Secretary of State had determined Fong was ineligible to run for the 20th District to replace outgoing Rep. Kevin McCarthy because Fong filed for reelection to the Assembly.

