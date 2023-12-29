BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More legal challenges may be ahead for Bakersfield Assemblymember Vince Fong.

Fong’s attempt to run for two offices in the 2024 election — reelection to his 32nd Assembly District seat and a fresh bid for the 20th Congressional District position — resulted in a lawsuit between him and California’s Secretary of State, Shirley Weber.

On Thursday, a Sacramento Superior Court judge ruled in favor of Fong, to allow him to be on the March 5, 2024, ballot twice.

Secretary Weber announced Friday morning she will appeal that ruling, stating it is her “duty to take steps necessary to protect voters” and that she hopes voters in “future elections will not become disenfranchised, be left without representation, or become subject to other unforeseen negative consequences that would erode confidence in our elections.”

The judge who sided with Fong had also acknowledged the ruling may result in voter confusion and, again, the disenfranchisement of voters, “if Fong is ultimately elected for both offices but does not retain one.”

There’s still no clarity on what would happen if that scenario became reality.

The Fong campaign declined to comment on what Fong would do should he win both federal and state offices.

Fong did, however, say in a recent interview with 17 News: “My intention when I entered the Kern County Elections Office to run for Congress was to qualify as a candidate for the 20th Congressional District, and I believe and I hope that there will be a process to ensure that qualified candidates get to run for the assembly, as well.”

Whenever pushed about the future of the Assembly district, Fong redirected the responsibility to other officials who could make the call for a special election, since Fong is running unopposed. This means there’s no one to replace him, should Fong no longer be a member of the Assembly.

The Secretary of State’s office confirmed with 17 News the appeal would not be filed Friday.

But when will the appeal have to be filed by to make sure there are no delays in the March primary election?

Ryan Ronco, president of the California Association of Clerks and Elections Officials, told 17 News uniformed and overseas voters must be considered. Ballots for this voter base must be mailed between Jan. 5 and Jan. 20, 2024. Vote by mail for all other voters begins Feb. 5, 2024.

And Ronco said it takes time to print those ballots, as well as time for voters to fill out and mail them back.

How long ballot printing takes varies from county to county, due to the population of registered voters, among other factors. Preparation for ballot printing, however, begins once the Secretary of State releases the certified list of candidates for that election cycle. California’s was released late Thursday night.

“If he’s on the ballot, there will probably be more suits on the part of other candidates. And it’ll drag on, but he’ll be on the ballot at least,” said Central Valley Political Strategist, Tal Eslick.

That was Eslick’s prediction of potential future lawsuits against Fong.

Far-right 20th Congressional District candidate David Giglio, who calls himself an “America First” Republican, said he will join the Secretary of State in the appeals process as an interested party. Immediately after Fong announced his candidacy for Congress, Giglio told 17 News he could sue all parties involved, including Fong, Kern Elections and the Secretary of State, if Fong were allowed on the ballot twice.

Eslick also noted with Fong — a strong candidate — in the race for Congress, other Republican candidates could stop campaigning. Republican candidate and Bakersfield businessman, Stan Ellis, has done just that and instead endorsed Fong, stating he views the Assemblyman as the ideal candidate to follow in Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s footsteps.

Eslick said he anticipates more candidates to follow suit, including the stronger ones like Sheriff Mike Boudreaux of Tulare and businessman Kyle Kirkland of Fresno.

The strategist also noted he expects McCarthy — who’s already given his endorsement to Fong for Congress — to ask former President Donald Trump to give Fong his endorsement too.