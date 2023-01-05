BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Ballot recounting is underway at the Kern County Elections Office for the second time.

Incumbent Melissa Hurtado requested a recount in 150 Kern County precincts in the 16th State Senate District race that came down to 20 votes. According to the Kern County Registrar of Voters Aimee Espinoza, the recount will cost over $7,700 a day and could take longer than the previous recount.

The first recount requested was ballots from 70 precincts by Republican challenger David Shepard. However, the number of precincts asked in the recount request by Hurtado will extend the time to count the ballots.

Despite all this, Espinoza thinks there will be no surprises when the recount is complete.