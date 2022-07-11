BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those interested in running for city council here in Bakersfield can file nomination paperwork starting Monday, July 18, this is the first step in becoming a candidate.

We have four city council wards on the ballot in this year’s November election. Those considering a run must submit a petition of nomination containing between 20 and 30 signatures of registered voters in the ward he or she is running for.

The filing period ends August 12. For information visit Bakersfield election website.