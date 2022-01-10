Rudy Salas says Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal is a ‘win’ for the Central Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) released a statement on the

Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2022-23 state budget proposal Monday.

“I am pleased to see the historic levels of investment coming to the Central Valley that will build long-term water infrastructure, strengthen our local law enforcement and their response to theft, and grow our economy with more workforce development,” Salas said. “These investments, in addition to our

expansion of the state’s COVID-19 response and $20.9 billion in our rainy day fund will help California

continue as a strong economic powerhouse.”

Salas highlighted some programs from the budget including:

COVID-19 Response

$2.7 billion to ramp up vaccines, boosters, statewide testing, and increase medical personnel to meet potential surges.

$1.2 billion to increase testing throughout the state.

$614 million to increase healthcare staff, particularly at vaccination sites.

$200 million to increase staffing and tech capacity at state emergency response and public health agencies.



“Wins for the Central Valley”