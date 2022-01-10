Rudy Salas says Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal is a ‘win’ for the Central Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) released a statement on the
Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2022-23 state budget proposal Monday.
“I am pleased to see the historic levels of investment coming to the Central Valley that will build long-term water infrastructure, strengthen our local law enforcement and their response to theft, and grow our economy with more workforce development,” Salas said. “These investments, in addition to our
expansion of the state’s COVID-19 response and $20.9 billion in our rainy day fund will help California
continue as a strong economic powerhouse.”
Salas highlighted some programs from the budget including:
COVID-19 Response
- $2.7 billion to ramp up vaccines, boosters, statewide testing, and increase medical personnel to meet potential surges.
- $1.2 billion to increase testing throughout the state.
- $614 million to increase healthcare staff, particularly at vaccination sites.
- $200 million to increase staffing and tech capacity at state emergency response and public health agencies.
“Wins for the Central Valley”
- $102 billion for K-12 schools throughout California with the highest per-pupil spending in history.
- $20.9 billion in California’s “Rainy Day Fund.”
- $5.2 billion over three years to support immediate drought response and long-term water resilience, including funding to support clean drinking water, water recycling and groundwater clean-up, and water conveyance projects.
- $2 billion for combatting homelessness, increasing mental health housing, services, and clearing encampments.
- $1.7 billion to expand the state’s health and human services workforce, including training more nurses, social workers, emergency medical technicians, behavioral health care providers, and community health care workers.
- $1.2 billion to fight and prevent wildfires, including 20 new fire crews.
- $250 million for Central Valley workforce development.
- $500 million in tax relief for small businesses.
- $285 million for grants to bolster local law enforcement response to organized retail theft crime, as well as to assist local prosecutors in holding perpetrators accountable.
- $233 million for the new CSU Bakersfield Energy Innovation Center.