BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former California Assemblymember Rudy Salas announced Tuesday he will run to unseat incumbent David Valadao for California’s 22nd Congressional district in 2024.

Salas announced his campaign by releasing a video that he said explains the major differences between both candidates.

In the video, Salas states:

“David Valadao says one thing in the Valley and then does the opposite when he’s in Washington. My message is clear: David Valadao’s votes for higher prescription drug prices and healthcare costs are an attack on our wallets and Valadao’s support for criminalizing abortion, including for the victims of rape, is an attack on our personal freedoms. Central Valley families aren’t going to stand for it anymore.”

In their 2022 contest, Valadao held on to his seat by edging out Salas by about 3% in one of the most competitive House races in the country.