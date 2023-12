BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The paperwork is in, and now, Rudy Salas is officially running for Congress.

The announcement sparks a rematch with the 22nd District Seat holder David Valadao. This comes a week after Salas was endorsed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

On Tuesday, the former state assemblyman announced he submitted his statement of candidacy to election officials in Kern County.

Last year, Salas lost in the race to Valadao by a narrow margin of 3%.

The primary election is set for March.