BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been eight months since Bakersfield native Rudy Salas lost the 22nd Congressional District seat to David Valadao by a narrow 3%. Tuesday morning Salas announced he is headed for the 2024 elections.

Valadao is the son of two Portuguese migrants, Salas says his Latino Heritage gives him a better understanding of the 22nd District.

Salas says Latinos have their own specific issues.

“We know that a lot of Latino families here suffer from things like diabetes, right?” Rudy Salas said. “I am going to go and fight to make sure that we lower the cost of medicine for them and for seniors.”‘

Salas’s release cites the 22nd Congressional District as being just over 61% Latino population and says it is personal interests that may have led residents to vote Red in past elections.

Although Salas did not win last year, he says those defeats help because now more people in the community know him.

As for our elected Representative also heading to next year’s elections, a Spokesperson for Congressman Valadao said “Congressman Valadao is focused on securing federal resources for Valley farmers and families impacted by flooding, stopping the flow of fentanyl into our communities, and lowering the skyrocketing price of energy bills. Central Valley families want results, not a never-ending campaign.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The National Republican Congressional Committee says “Central Valley voters swiped

left on Rudy Salas after he sold them out to Sacramento special interests. Rudy Salas remains the same self-serving politician that drove up inflation, raised the gas tax, voted for a medicine tax and attacked the Valley’s way of life only now Salas is even more desperate for a taxpayer salary.”

Rudy Salas says this campaign will be focused on people and this starts by hearing from them.

Salas invites the community to reach out to him through his website and social media.

Congressman David Valadao was unavailable today for comment but would be available later this week.