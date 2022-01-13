Retired CHP Assistant Chief Brian Smith announces candidacy for Kern County Board of Supervisors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Retired California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Brian Smith announced his candidacy Thursday in the race for Kern’s Board of Supervisors District 3.

“I am running for Kern County Supervisor to defend public safety, protect the taxpayers, and restore confidence in our government,” Smith said during his formal announcement at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield.

Smith made clear that his primary focus, if elected, would be public safety while addressing ongoing concerns about homelessness and its impacts on residents and businesses.

Smith is running against Louis Gill, the former CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

Gill announced his candidacy for the seat the day after current District 3 Supervisor Mike Maggard announced he won’t seek another term.