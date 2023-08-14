BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Republican National Committee (RNC) and California Republicans (CAGOP), including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, launched a statewide plan today for the RNC’s “Bank Your Vote” campaign.

The RNC first introduced this national campaign in June. The campaign focuses on getting as many Republican votes as early as possible.

Interestingly, these efforts contradict Republicans’ long disapproval of early voting, as well as not voting in person, but with the 2024 elections fast approaching, the right is switching tactics, saying they’ll join Democrats in getting those early votes.

A no-choice tactic is how former president Donald Trump described his party’s efforts to ramp up early voting, while balancing election laws they don’t support, such as ballot harvesting.

Ballot harvesting allows third party individuals file your vote for you. This means they can also explain who and what are on the ballot and can potentially influence your vote.

While it isn’t legal in all states, it is legal in California, as long as the third party isn’t compensated for their services.

Experts say in hopes of winning big in 2024, Republicans are now encouraging methods they’ve long linked to allegations of voter fraud — early voting, voting by mail and ballot harvesting.

“I believe we will take back the Senate and elect a Republican president and retire Joe Biden once and for all,” said California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson during a call with reporters about the RNC’s state campaign.

17 News Democratic political analyst Neel Sannappa said this mood shift is so that Republicans save their party.

“They’re understanding that the reality is that they need to get more voters out,” Sannappa said. “So that’s what it is. They gaslit their voters for a very long time, they lied to them, they deceived them, and now they’re finally saying hey, actually we need you to vote. And we need you to vote anytime that you possibly can.”

In California, all registered voters receive vote-by-mail ballots every election cycle, which House Speaker McCarthy took issue with during the call. He said there’s still the need to clean up the voter rolls for a fair election.

“Historically in Kern County, for sure, Republicans would vote earlier and more often than Democrats,” Sannappa said. “Traditionally, Republicans have been trusting of mail-in voting here in Kern County.”

17’s Republican political analyst Cathy Abernathy takes a pragmatic view of early voting.

“The Republican party, we’re gonna work as hard as we can on our Republicans, but those ‘undecideds’ shouldn’t vote early,” Abernathy said. “They should spend time learning about the two candidates or whatever race they’re in, if it’s council or supervisor, because the whole point of voting isn’t just to mark it off and go home, but to know what you’re voting on.”

Both CAGOP and RNC leaders underscored their plans to focus on key congressional seats, especially those that were close in the last election cycle.

Sannappa added that here in Kern County, the GOP push for early voting likely won’t affect Senate or presidential races since California leans blue, but that it could matter when it comes to congressional or local races, especially those that were close in the last election cycle.

The Bank Your Vote campaign will utilize digital reminders to vote early, as well as an on-the-ground volunteer network — including lawyers — to both mobilize and reassure voters that even if they drop off their ballots, their votes will be counted accurately.

Leaders said election integrity operations is of key importance.

On the call, Speaker McCarthy also noted that he’d like to improve the speed of ballot counting.

“How does it take a month to count an election? It’s really an embarrassment,” Speaker McCarthy said, adding that he’s been working with county supervisors to make progress.