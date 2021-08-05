Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder makes campaign stop in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder made a stop in Bakersfield yesterday at a campaign fundraiser.

The event was held at the Seven Oaks Country Club. Besides talking about the election, Elder also touched on important issues in Kern County, such as water and oil.

“The Democrat Party has a stranglehold over black and brown voters, and I’m going to break that stranglehold, and that’s why they’re afraid of me. You ask why they should vote for me instead of my Republican rivals, that’s one of the reasons. I can talk the talk because I’m from the hood. I went to public schools, I know about the deterioration of quality in the schools and I can explain it in ways that Joe six pack can understand in ways far more effectively than I think my Republican rivals can.”