Republican Gubernatorial candidate John Cox makes stop in Bakersfield — with an 8-foot ball of trash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Thursday, Republican Gubernatorial candidate John Cox made a stop in Bakersfield as he continues his quest to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom in September’s recall election.

Unlike previous visits across the state, Cox did not bring a live bear with him, but he did bring a new prop — a huge 8-foot ball of trash. Cox said the trash symbolizes government waste and problems facing the state, issues he blames on Newsom.

If elected, Cox says he’ll make combating homelessness one of his top priorities.

“It is not representing the idea somehow that homelessness is trash. I heard that from some pundit in California,” he said. “The trash ball symbolizes the trash that’s left behind and problems and unsightly nature of it and issues. This is a giant ball because this is a giant problem.”

Cox says he definitely plans to return to Bakersfield before the election. Election Day is Sept. 14.