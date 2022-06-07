BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent California State Senator Shannon Grove and Democrat Susanne Gundy have easily advanced to the general election for the new 12th Senate District.

Grove received over 60 percent of the preliminary, unofficial vote as of late Tuesday, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Grove was originally elected to the California Senate in 2018 after serving in the Assembly representing the 34th District.

After statewide redistricting, the 12th Senate District includes Tehachapi, Bodfish, Taft, portions of Bakersfield and Arvin in Kern County and portions of Fresno, Clovis and Visalia.