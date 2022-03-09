VISALIA, Calif. (KGET) — David Shepard announced his bid for the state’s 16th Senate district.

The Porterville farmer held a press conference in Visalia directly after turning in his candidacy paperwork.

Shepard is the only Republican in the five-person race for California’s 16th Senate district seat. He’s received the endorsements of the Central Valley’s most influential Republicans including Kevin McCarthy, Shannon Grove and Vince Fong.

Democrats Nicole Parra, Bryan Osorio, Imelda Ceja and incumbent Melissa Hurtado are also in the race.