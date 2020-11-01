Rep. Kevin McCarthy holds Halloween drive-thru rally ahead of Election Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Rep. Kevin McCarthy greeted voters and trick-or-treaters at a drive-thru rally Saturday just days before the election.

Hundreds showed up with Halloween costumes and decorated cars. They waited in a long line at a parking lot near Kern River Parkway to get a few seconds with Congressman McCarthy. 21st Congressional District candidate David Valadao and incumbent Assemblyman Vince Fong also welcomed drivers.

They handed out candy alongside volunteers offering flags, sings shirts and cupcakes. McCarthy encouraged those who haven’t voted to vote.

“The most important thing now is to get out the vote. So we got to get everybody that hasn’t voted yet out to the polls. Mail your ballots in now or go in on Election Day and turn those ballots in. There’s an opportunity to turn your ballots in here as well,” he said.

McCarthy set up his own mailbox at the rally for those who hadn’t voted yet. Many handed him their ballots which he says he will drop off at the Elections Office later today.

The rally ended Saturday afternoon, but voters can always drop their ballots at the Kern County Elections Office on Truxtun Avenue before Nov. 3.