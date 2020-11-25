Rep. Kevin McCarthy discusses Pres. Trump contesting election results, voter fraud on 17 News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joined 17 News at 5 on Tuesday to discuss the legal challenges still underway on behalf of President Trump, who is still contesting election results. President Trump is contesting the election results despite moving forward with the transition of power.

“Look, once this election is called, I think the president has a right to contest it and move forward with what he’s doing, but also, what’s he doing? He’s having GSA, general service, work with Biden, making sure Biden gets the updates when the intel reports and others. This is exactly what should transpire until we find out the election is called and we know who won the race,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy also went into detail on other issues, such as the two senate races still up in the air and his thoughts on the president’s accusations of voter fraud.