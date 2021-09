BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Board of Supervisors is being demanded to adopt term limits by a group who claims the board has mismanaged and failed to provide competent leadership.

The group is part of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and they have a laundry list of complaints and reasons why two terms in office would be a good thing for the board and the people it serves.

"We see our roads are crumpling, we see the rise of homelessness and really a lack of services in our community and I think it's time to move forward in a new direction and we think term limits is that step forward," Ricardo Delhoyo the lead union representative for United Domestic Workers said.