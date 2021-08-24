Recall candidate Jenner says state needs ‘more inclusive’ governor amid allegations against Elder

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Caitlyn Jenner has been touring the state trying to convince voters to pick her to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In the recall race, Jenner is no longer taking aim at just Gov. Newsom but also the front-runner among candidates, Larry Elder.

“We need a person that’s more inclusive, and that’s me,” Jenner said.

With exactly three weeks until the election, Jenner wants to prove how she could be a champion for California. Her latest move as a candidate was to call on Elder to drop out of the race for his disparaging remarks about women and the allegations he brandished a gun at his ex-fiancee.

“If that is true, that’s not the type of person that we want as governor,” Jenner said.

“The reason this recall is happening is because of the women of California. The mothers, whose kids have been out of school for a year,” Jenner continued. “We need to give them the best opportunity to succeed. Right now, the tax structures … we are the worst state in the nation, as far as a business-friendly environment. We need to change those things.”

Jenner declined to debate other Republican candidates, who have all signaled they would drop statewide vaccine mandates or COVID-19-related rules. She would not directly say if she would do the same.

“I am for the vaccination, I think it’s a good thing. I’m also for personal freedoms,” Jenner said. “This is a free country for you to make your own decisions. That decision to take the vaccine should be between you and your doctor.”

In response to a question about working with the majority Democratic Legislature as a Republican governor, Jenner said she plans to push for the State Legislature to be part-time as a means of saving taxpayer dollars.