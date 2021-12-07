Questions mount around who will be in Kern’s Board of Supervisor’s District 3 race in 2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The once-a-decade process of redrawing district boundaries often brings political turbulence. This time around is no exception.

While Kern County’s Board of Supervisors approved its district map weeks ago — long before its Dec. 15 deadline — questions still surround the future of one district.

Supervisor Mike Maggard, who represents District 3, has yet to declare whether he intends to seek another term when he is up for re-election in 2022.

“I’m gonna make a decision and announce that after the holidays,” Maggard said. “I’ll do it when I think it is the appropriate time to do it.”

Maggard’s Chief of Staff Jeff Flores said on Monday he would be honored to run for the seat, making sure to note that only if his boss decides to take a step back.

But Flores is not the only potential candidate in the District 3 pool.

Former CHP Assistant Chief Brian Smith has also expressed an appetite to bid for the seat. Smith confirmed to 17 News on Monday he is motivated to run and work on his campaign, although he has not officially made an announcement yet.

Smith writes a regular column in the Bakersfield Californian, which allows him to have his name published every week while he potentially mounts a campaign. He will most likely have to stop the column in order to comply with local government candidate rules as soon as he announces an official bid.

He told 17 News on Monday while that is not a significant factor in why he has not officially put his hat in the ring, he does want to do the column for a few more weeks.