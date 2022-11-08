Voters on Tuesday approved Proposition 31 which will prohibit in-person stores and vending machines in California from selling certain flavored tobacco products, the Associated Press projects.

Results show that Prop 31 garnered 65% of “Yes” votes compared to nearly 24% of “No” votes.

Flavored tobacco products — including cigarettes, cigarillos and electronic cigarettes — are any that have a taste or aroma apart from that of tobacco, such as fruit, mint, honey, chocolate or vanilla, the text of the proposed law states.

The proposition will not ban shisha (hookah) tobacco sold and used at the store, certain cigars or loose-leaf tobacco. Stores and vending machines will face a $250 penalty for each violation.