Polling places prepare for Election Day with coronavirus concerns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) – As the coronavirus continues to be a concern across the state, some polling places are putting extra precautions ahead of Election Day.

California election officials are hoping coronavirus concerns don’t push people away from the polls.

In areas where patients are being treated or have been diagnosed like Sacramento County election officials say they’re taking it seriously.

“We know there is a lot of fear right now and we’re trying to respond in the best way that we can,” Janna Haynes said.

The Secretary of State’s office says as of Monday, 3.3 million voters had already cast their vote-by-mail ballots.

Local election officials are still expecting many to visit vote centers on Election Day.

“We’ve equipped our vote centers with hand sanitizer, tissues, antiseptic wipes we have gloves available for anyone who’s going to take advantage of the touch screen program that we have to vote,” Haynes said.

Statewide, California has more than 40 confirmed cases and counting with the possibility of large waves of people at the polls Tuesday staffing at some voting centers has taken a hit.

“Some of the temporary staff we’ve hired to work the centers, we’ve lost a few people because they don’t want to be in the public spaces and that’s their right,” Haynes said.

The state’s unique situation calling for unique election preparation.