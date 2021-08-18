Poll workers needed for recall election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Elections Office says it needs poll workers for the California Governor Recall Election on Sept. 14.

Workers would staff polling places across Kern County on election day. To be a poll worker, you need to be a registered voter, attend a training session and be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. The elections office is also looking for volunteers who are bilingual to assist voters. Poll workers will be paid a stipend for volunteering.

For more information, visit kernvote.com.