BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Elections Office is seeking poll workers for the upcoming June primary election.

Workers would staff polling places across Kern County on the June 7 primary election day. There are several positions to choose from. Workers will be asked to help set up polling places, welcome voters, guide voters throughout the voting process and help with the closing of the polls at the end of the night.

To be a poll worker, you need to be at least 18 years old, a registered voter, attend a training session and be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The elections office is also looking for volunteers who are bilingual to assist voters. Poll workers will be paid a stipend for volunteering.

For more information, visit kernvote.com.

To submit a poll worker application, click this link.