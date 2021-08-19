Poll: Who won the California recall debate?

SAN FRANCISCO (INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Now that you’ve heard from three candidates running in the recall election debate the biggest issues California is facing, we want to know who you think had the best showing.

We’re sharing the poll below across California to see what debate watchers thought of Thursday night’s performances.

The latest Inside California Politics/Emerson College poll conducted July 19-20, 2021 found Larry Elder leads among the candidates at 16%, with John Cox and Kevin Faulconer both at 6% and Kevin Kiley at 4%.

Check back over the next few days to see the latest results from this unscientific debate poll.

Of course, the real vote happens on Sept. 14 when California voters head to the ballot box for the recall election.

You can learn more about key dates and get answers to some frequently asked questions here.

If you’d like to see a replay of Thursday’s debate, tap here. The on-demand video should be available about an hour following the conclusion of the event.