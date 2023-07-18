BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Political analysts shared thoughts on Rudy Salas’s announcement and fierce campaign ad in studio Tuesday during 17 News at 5.

In a rematch of the 2022 general election, David Valadao and Rudy Salas will compete for votes in the 22nd Congressional District.

Political analysts Neel Sannappa and Clayton Campbell provided insight on which politician has the best chance at winning as well as their thoughts on the campaign ad Salas released this morning.

In the campaign ad, Salas talks about the major differences between his approach and his competitor’s. “My time in service has been dedicated to fighting for the people who grow our food, produce our gas, teach our children, and care for our seniors, “ said Salas. “In the Assembly, I won overtime for farm workers, lowered the cost of medicine, and made drinking water safer.”

