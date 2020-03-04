Philip Peters leads race to replace retiring supervisor Mick Gleason in the 1st District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Philip Peters is in the lead in the three-candidate race to replace retiring supervisor Mick Gleason in the 1st Supervisorial District that includes northwest Bakersfield, the Kern River Valley and Ridgecrest.

Peters received 54.51 percent of the vote with 52 of 149 precincts reporting.

Peters is the current field representative for Gleason and co-owner of Williams Cleaning Systems, which sells and services industrial cleaning and water recycling equipment often used in the oil and agriculture industries. He previously served a term on the Kern High School District Board.

Marijuana farmer David J. Fluhart was in second with 25.38 percent, and small business owner Daures F. Stephens, who served in the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years, had 20.11 percent.