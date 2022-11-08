BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Longtime school board trustees agree: this election cycle has been unlike any other.

“I can definitely say that this one is potentially much more contentious,” Bakersfield City School District trustee Pam Baugher said.

Locally and across the nation, school boards have become the front lines for battles over hot-button social issues. The country may be polarized; Panama-Buena Vista Union School District board president Keith Wolaridge says school boards are downright divided.

“Good people — good hearts — are leaving, because of the partisanship and the politicization of our local school boards,” Wolaridge said.

Political newcomers have flooded races for trustee positions in some of Kern’s highest-profile school districts. Many of those candidates are running on conservative platforms. Most are vocal about social issues like race, gender and sexuality in the classroom.

Conservative leadership has encouraged these campaigns from the top, through programs like the California GOP’s Parent Revolt program. In its own words, Parent Revolt is designed to “recruit and support strong Republican candidates to run for local education offices.”

The California Democratic Party has endorsed individual candidates, but does not have an equivalent recruitment program.

School boards are, officially, nonpartisan offices. Wolaridge, also a delegate member of the California School Boards Association, says this year, that’s gone by the wayside.

“This is a nonpartisan seat,” Wolaridge said. “People forget that. You may have your partisan view, but this is still a nonpartisan seat.”

On the ballot, candidates are listed without a party preference, but on the campaign trail, lines have been drawn between liberal and conservative stances: on the continued handling of the pandemic’s fallout, on LGBTQ representation in schools, and on the role of religion in education.

As both sides say they’re fighting for the parents and the children, it’s political ideology that may be most at stake tonight.