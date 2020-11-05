Olivia Trujillo leads in Arvin’s mayoral race

Arvin is watching a possible upset in its mayoral race as City Council Member Olivia Trujillo leads incumbent Jose Gurrola. Trujillo is sweeping 58% of votes so far, edging over Gurrola by 207 votes. Arvin is Kern County’s fifth largest city, with a population just over 20,000. The city’s municipal website says over 92% of its residents are Hispanic or Latino. If Trujillo wins, she’ll be the city’s first immigrant Latina mayor.

“I’m also a proud daughter of farm workers. And growing up here, knowing the needs of the community knowing everything we face on a daily basis, it’s something I confront every day,” Trujillo said. “Public safety number one, top of the list. Streets that will be handled with the measure L money. The parks have been abandoned. We have no youth programs here, that’s huge in my heart.”

Trujillo wants to hire more police officers to keep Arvin safer, using money from an existing tax called Measure L. Trujillo also wants the oil industry to steer clear of residential and commercial spaces to prevent water contamination, which she says gave her cancer. She has long since been in remission, fervently pushing for clean water. She says her background as a Mexican-American helps her identify with her community. Trujillo has lived in Arvin for over 50 years.

This race is not over as the county continues to count ballots, but Trujillo thinks she’s won. Keep up with 17 News on television and online for the latest election data.