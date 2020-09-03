Obama responds to David Valadao ad that claims they worked together to improve health care and bring more water to Central Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The officer of former President Barack Obama has responded to an ad by Republican former three-term Congressman David Valadao that says he worked with Obama to bring more water to the Central Valley and make health care more accessible.

“We strongly condemn David Valadao for resorting to distortion to falsely suggest President Obama’s support – especially given that President Obama has endorsed his opponent, TJ Cox,” the office said.

“Valadao typically opposed President Obama’s policies, even voting to repeal Obamacare and rip health care away from thousands of people in the Central Valley while turning his back on DREAMers.”

Asked for comment, Valadao campaign manager Andrew Renteria said the following:

“David is proud of his bipartisan record in Congress and while he didn’t always agree with President Obama or President Trump on every issue, he always worked to find common ground when it was good for the Valley. As these campaign season attacks demonstrate, Washington D.C. suffers from a lack of compromise, not too much of it.”