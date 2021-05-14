NYT map shows changes in Kern County voter trends

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than six months since Election Day 2020, a detailed map from the New York Times reveals how the people of Kern County voted precinct by precinct last November.

The map, which includes data from 2,523 of 3,143 counites in 47 states, represents 89% of all votes cast in the 2020 election. Voter trends in Kern County, according to the map, have changed since 2016.

While Fmr. President Donald J. Trump carried Kern County in 2016 and 2020, his margin shrunk during the 2020 election. Furthermore, historically red areas including Oildale continued to lean Republican, but saw increases in voters who cast ballots for Democrats in 2020, per the data from the New York Times.

As it stood Friday, 36.8% of registered voters in Kern were registered Republicans, while just over 34% were registered Democrats. Another 21.7% registered as no party preference.