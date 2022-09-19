BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday marks exactly 50 days from November’s midterm and potentially the first step in the biggest opportunity of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Bakersfield) political career thus far.

That opportunity is the chance to lead Republicans to a majority in the House and take the Speaker’s gavel.

McCarthy is set to unveil what he is staking it all on — his ‘Commitment to America,’ a play on former Republican Speaker Newt Gingrich’s platform, ‘Contract with America’ in 1994 when the GOP won big.

“This is a chance to showcase the main agenda for Republicans if they could control the House,” Republican political analyst Cathy Abernathy said.

The platform focuses on four pillars of policy: ‘An economy that is strong,’ ‘a nation that is safe, ‘a future that is free’ and ‘a government that is accountable.’

The last pillar builds on a swath of investigations McCarthy and Republicans have committed to if in control of the House after November.

“We will conduct vigorous oversight, check abuses of power and hold all wrongdoers accountable,” McCarthy said during a speech on the campaign trail on Sept. 1.

Those range from Hunter Biden’s business dealings to the withdrawal from Afghanistan. From Dr. Anthony Fauci and the origins of COVID-19 to, most recently, Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice following the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s residence.

“I think that’s why he’s really wanting to double down on these quote ‘policy issues’ because he’s going to try to show that MAGA base that I will be loyal to you, I will fight for what Trump fought for. I won’t question your conspiracy theories,” Democratic political analyst Neel Sannappa said.