SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has picked up the pace at which he is signing and vetoing bills passed by the legislature as the Friday midnight deadline to do so nears.

The governor has already taken action on hundreds of bills this year but a good number still remain to be decided upon. If the governor does not sign or veto a bill by the date, it becomes law without his signature.

Here are some of the significant bills Newsom has taken action on in recent days.

Suicide hotline support

Newsom signed the Miles Hall Lifeline Act which establishes 988 suicide hotline centers in the state and funds them through an 8-cent tax on telephone lines.

The bill comes after the federal government designated 9-8-8 as the universal telephone number for a national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline.

Criminal Record Relief

Newsom signed Senate Bill 731 which will seal conviction and arrest records for ex-felons as long as they have not been convicted of another felony in the 4 years since completing their sentence and parole or probation.

SB 731 does not apply to sex offenders or those convicted of violent crimes.

Wildfire victim taxation

Assembly Bill 1249, which Newsom signed Thursday, eliminates taxes for settlement payments from PG&E for victims of the 2015 Butte Fire, the 2017 North Bay Fires, which included the Tubbs and Nuns fires, and the 2018 Camp Fire.

Food allergy resource

Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2640, which directs the California Department of Education to create a food allergy resource guide that school districts, students and parents can access for information on food allergy safety.

Gender-affirming healthcare

Senate Bill 107 prohibits enforcement in California of out-of-state orders to take a child from their parent or guardian based on the adult’s decision to allow the child to receive gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care.

“With the signing of this bill, California will ensure these kids and their families can seek and obtain the medical and mental health care they need,” Newsom said in a memo that accompanied the announcement of the bill’s signing.

Solitary confinement

Newsom vetoed Assembly Bill 2632 which would have prohibited the use of “segregated confinement” in jails and prisons on individuals with a developmental mental or physical disability or individuals younger than 26 years old or older than 59 years old.

The bill also would have limited the amount of time individuals can be put into segregated confinement to 15 consecutive days and 45 days total in a 180-day period.

Holidays

The governor also signed legislation to make the Lunar New Year (AB 2596) and Juneteenth (AB 1655) official California holidays and optional paid holidays for state employees.

Paid family leave

Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 951 which increased the amount of money paid to individuals on paid family leave.

Admissibility of rap lyrics at trial

Assembly Bill 2799, which Newsom signed Friday, restricts the use of forms of creative expression as evidence in criminal proceedings.

The focus of the effort was rap lyrics which the bill acknowledges that there is “a substantial body of research shows a significant risk of unfair prejudice when rap lyrics are introduced into evidence.”