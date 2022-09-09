BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are now just 60 days from the midterm election and on Friday, two new endorsements came down in one of the nation’s most competitive House races here in the Central Valley.

The Kern County Farm Bureau and U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed incumbent Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) against Assemblyman Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) in the race for the Valley’s 22nd Congressional district.

The announcement came at Grimmway farms in Arvin. Valadao talked about the need to repair water infrastructure and fix on-going supply chain issues, coming down on Governor Gavin Newsom.

“He’s continuing to make it more and more difficult for our communities to just survive,” Valadao said. “And we need someone who’s willing to stand up to him and not just cozy up to him and continue to pass the policy he agrees with.”

This comes as this week, Valadao went on a tour visiting schools in the district with the Tulare County Superintendent of Schools.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Salas noted in the state Assembly he helped secure overtime for farmworkers adding he is “proud to be endorsed by the United Farm Workers who work incredibly hard to put food on our tables.”