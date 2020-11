BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 177,896 ballots left to be counted in Kern County, according to the Secretary of State.

The Secretary of State released a list of estimated unprocessed ballots for each county in California on Thursday. There are 137,896 vote-by-mail ballots and 40,000 provisional ballots left to be counted in Kern. The county numbers were last updated on Wednesday.

Statewide, more than 4.5 million ballots are still unprocessed.

