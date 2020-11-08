More than 157K ballots remain unprocessed in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County elections officials say over 157,000 unprocessed ballots remain from Election Day.

The Kern County Elections Office says that vote counts are being updated at its kernvote.com website and expect another update to totals by Tuesday.

As of Saturday afternoon, elections officials said they have yet to process 117,016 vote-by-mail ballots and about 40,000 provisional and conditional voter registration ballots — a total of 157,016 ballots.

The 21st District Congressional race between Democratic incumbent Rep. TJ Cox and Republican challenger David Valadao remains undecided, while the Associated Press has projected that Rep. Kevin McCarthy defeated challenger Kim Mangone in the 23rd District Race.

Kern County election results are certified no later than 30 days after Election Day.