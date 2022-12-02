BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Sen. Melissa Hurtado has taken the slightest of leads over Republican challenger David Shepard in the 16th Senate District race, according to state elections officials.

According to vote count from the California Secretary of State at 6 p.m. Melissa Hurtado leads by just 45 votes over David Shepard.

It’s the first time in three weeks since Election Day that Hurtado has led the race in one of the tightest contests in the state.

Results of the election will be certified by Dec. 13.