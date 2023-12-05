BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The race is on for two Kern County candidates in next year’s primary election in March.

According to the Kern County Elections Office, Democratic Senator Melissa Hurtado has declared her candidacy for California’s 22nd Congressional District.

Hurtado will be on the March primary ballot against incumbent Republican David Valadao.

Additionally, assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains declared her re-election bid for the 35th State Assembly District. She will join Hurtado on the March primary ballot.